Guest Column

Editor’s Note: Sam Rodgers is the Republican nominee for New York’s 53rd State Senate District, which includes Syracuse. He’s running against incumbent Democrat Rachel May.

In Syracuse, we have had good fortune with young elected leaders. Take a look at our current county executive and mayor, who came into office at just 37 and 38 years old, respectively. Sam Rodgers is the youngest candidate on this year’s ballot and by a wide margin. At just 29 years old, he is poised to have an impactful political career for our community for decades to come.

At this point, many of you may know his story. As a former captain of the Syracuse football team and a Cornell Law School graduate, he was offered an illustrious position at a New York City law firm, but turned down the offer so he could stay in Syracuse and convince other young professionals to do the same. Since then, he has worked in the Onondaga County Law Department and has been enrolled at SU’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs for graduate studies.

It is clear that Rodgers wants to have an active role in public service. His energy can be easily seen by the campaign he has run, somehow managing to be everywhere in this district, helping out our communities. His active presence is a breath of fresh air compared to our current state senator.

We are fortunate to have an energetic candidate such as Rodgers who is willing to stay, grow and develop as a leader, just as we grow and develop as a state. Let’s come together and elect Rodgers to the New York State Senate. It’s time for someone who can lead a generation of New Yorkers.

Mary Cavanagh

Syracuse, NY