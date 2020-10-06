Orange fall to Pitt in overtime, 3-2, amid COVID-19 cluster on SU’s campus

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

From the left wing, Deandre Kerr made a darting run centrally, outracing the chasing Pitt defenders to an inch-perfect through ball. The true freshman from Ontario, Canada had his, and the game’s, first clear cut chance as he was clean through for a one-on-one against Pitt goalie Nico Campuzano.

It was just four minutes into the game, but Kerr’s shot was the first of a number of good chances the Orange had in the half, yet most, like Kerr’s were fired directly at Campuzano.

Missed scoring opportunities like Kerr’s proved costly for Syracuse (0-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) as it fell to Pitt (2-0, 1-0) 3-2 in overtime.

The Orange’s absence of clinical finishing can be explained, at least in part, by a whirlwind lead up to the game. They were only set to have one preseason match against Virginia, which after being moved from Charlottesville to the SU Soccer Stadium and pushed back to Sept. 19, was canceled after a member of the Syracuse program tested positive for COVID-19.

That same positive test also led to SU’s originally scheduled season-opener against Navy getting scrapped. Though Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre revealed last Friday that the individual who tested positive has since recovered and tested negative, Tuesday’s kickoff was shrouded in yet another level of uncertainty after the university identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases. As McIntyre spoke to a Pitt coach while players warmed up 30 minutes prior to kickoff, news broke that SU had tightened its COVID-19 protocols following 45 positive cases on campus.

If the Orange were informed about the news, it didn’t show. The players went through their “rondo” drills, often laughing and smiling as McIntyre watched on from the SU dugout with his surgical mask on. Minutes before kickoff, McIntyre huddled the team up and as the Orange let out a loud “Let’s go boys!” cheer.

Despite the Orange players not having played competitively since March, contrasted with the Panthers who had two exhibition games in addition to a 3-1 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame, Syracuse didn’t display a lack of sharpness in a tightly-contested first half.

Ahead of the game, McIntyre said that a key would be for SU to be “brave and aggressive” to not allow Pitt’s talented players to get on the ball and dictate play. McIntyre had hinted at a potential change in formation and shape from his preferred 3-5-2, noting that with 14 new players on the roster, he’d be an “idiot” not to tailor his system to the new personnel.

Using a 4-3-3 formation, Syracuse applied a high-intensity press that helped it win the ball high up the pitch on multiple occasions in the first half. Forward Luther Archimede, who played as SU’s central striker, led the press and was a menace to the Panthers’ defense throughout.

When SU did win the ball deeper in its own half, defenders looked to play the ball long to utilize Archimede’s speed, resulting in a number of fouls in the half. One resulted in a Panthers player being shown a yellow card and by the fourth foul on the Frenchman, another Panther began berating the referee, only stopping after a Pitt coach instructed him “to relax.”

Compared to Syracuse’s pressing off the ball, Pitt was more content to play a slower tempo off the ball before looking to break forward with pace once it won possession. The strategy paid off for the Panthers, as they won the ball around midfield, quickly playing the ball out to the right wing where a Panther flew by converted-fullback Simon Triantafillou before playing a driving ball across the face of goal that was turned in for the game’s opening goal with just six minutes remaining in the half.

The second half was strikingly similar to the first, with neither side dominating possession, but both teams creating chances. Similar to many of Pitt’s chances in the first half though, crosses from the wings fell to Pitt players centrally, only for its shots to be too close to SU goalie Christian Miesch.

But in the second period, it was Archimede’s turn to commit infractions, as after several reckless slides into Campuzano, including one that resulted in a yellow card, leading to Kerr’s reintroduction in Archimede’s central striking role.

It was a pivotal substitution for the Orange, as Kerr played a key role in Syracuse’s equalizer. A ball to transfer forward Manel Busquets looked promising as the Spainard brought it down from the air, but he gave the ball away and the move looked to have gone. Yet Busquets chased down the Pitt ball carrier, won possession and drove forward at the heart of the Panthers’ defense. Busquets squared the ball wide to Kerr, who played a short pass back to freshman Jeorgio Kocevski, whose cross found Hilli Goldhar, who outlept a Pitt defender before guiding his header into the bottom right corner.

With the score at 1-1 Kerr had another big chance from 10 yards out after Goldhar feinted his way into the box from his position on the right wing, but the Canadain blazed his shot over. Minutes later Veljko Petkovic, the scorer of Pitt’s first goal, had his second of the night as his hard low drive beat Miesch, who managed to get a hand to the shot but couldn’t keep it out of his net.

But as quickly as Pitt had nudged in front, Syracuse responded after Sondre Norheim, playing at right back, squared a ball centrally to Noah Singelmann for a hard shot that beat Campuzano as SU equalized again.

Deep into the second half, the game had still not lost its intensity even as clearcut chances became harder to come by for both sides. Yet hard challenges continued to fly in, with one coming together leading to yellow cards being shown to both Singelmann and Petkovic as Pitt players clamored for Singelmann to be shown a straight red.

Less than a minute into overtime, though, the Panthers got their wish as Archimede was shown his second yellow card and sent off for a high and late challenge as he tried to win the ball back at midfield.

Down to 10 men, the Orange were largely cornered into their own half as Pitt dominated possession and SU was only able to get forward on a couple counter-attacks that quickly fizzled out. After another challenge, which sent Julio Fulcar flying in the air and writhing in pain, Pitt players, sensing their advantage, clamored for the clock to stop.

In the end, the time didn’t matter, as from the ensuing free kick, the ball rebounded out to the top of the box to Bertin Jacquesson, who fired a shot into the bottom left corner. The Panthers bench sprinted onto the field and mobbed Jacquesson, while several Orange players mobbed the referees appealing for a call that never came.