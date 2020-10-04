Notre Dame shuts out Syracuse 2-0 for 3rd consecutive loss

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse women’s soccer (0-3,0-3 Athletic Coast) succumbed to a dominant Notre Dame’s (3-1, 3-1 ACC) offense, losing 2-0.

It marked Syracuse’s third straight loss on the road to begin the season. Senior goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx continued her strong start in the net, making nine saves for the Orange, just shy of a season high of ten saves.

Notre Dame started the game quickly and controlled possession with a corner kick from Sammi Fisher and four shots on goal in the first ten minutes of play. Proulx defended the net with a full extension save on one shot

Midway through the first half, Syracuse midfielder Kate Hostage went down after a hard hit from Notre Dame defender Jenna Winebrenner. Hostage briefly left the field and was replaced by Jenna Tivnan. Hostage missed last season due to injury.

Notre Dame opened the scoring as Brooke VanDyck found Kiki Van Zanten who aimed low on the right side of the net to get Notre Dame on the board at 43 minutes. Van Zanten netted her fifth goals of the season, surpassing her total goals from last year. It was the Orange’s first goal allowed during the first half this season.

Without the help of Clarke Brown, Laurel Ness and Molly Nethercott who are out due to injury, the Irish outshot Syracuse 11-1 closing out the first half. Syracuse’s defense and Proulx, who made six saves in the half, allowed Notre Dame five shots on goal to end the half.

Syracuse’s defense continued to show cracks in the second half as Notre Dame launched six shots in the first ten minutes of play. Minutes after Prolux fully extended for her seventh save of the game, Luisa Delagado hit the crossbar at the 69 minute mark.

Around 70 minutes, Syracuse’s offense briefly came alive with two scoring opportunities. Hostage was fouled on another strong Notre Dame challenge, leading Syracuse to a free kick and the Orange’s third shot of the game that went over the Fighting Irish bar. Seven minutes later, Proulx punted down the field to Meghan Root who took the ball into the box, passing to Stephanie deLaForcade who took a shot on the Notre Dame goal. But her shot was blocked and the score remained 1-0 Notre Dame.

As the half moved on, the Orange grew noticeably tired as they tried to keep up with a relentless Notre Dame offense.

With just under a minute remaining, a miscommunication from Prolux and Alina Miagkova led to a second goal from Van Zanten that secured a Notre Dame win. Moments prior to the goal, Prolux momentarily left the net as the ball connected with Van Zanten’s right foot and into the empty net.

The whistle sounded at full time, signaling Syracuse’s eighth straight loss at Alumni Field in South Bend and the Orange’s third shutout loss of the season. Syracuse has historically been outscored 25-0 in total goals against Notre Dame.

The Orange head back to Syracuse to face No. 1 North Carolina on Oct. 15 in search of their first goal this season.