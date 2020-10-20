Nolan Cooney earns Ray Guy Punter of the Week award

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse punter Nolan Cooney won the Ray Guy Punter of the Week Award on Tuesday after pinning Liberty inside the 10-yard line four times on Saturday. The honor, named after six-time NFL All-Pro and Hall of Famer Ray Guy, is awarded to the best punter in the nation every week.

Cooney averaged 46.5 yards per punt against the Flames. He got plenty of action because Syracuse’s offense stalled out consistently, especially in the second half, when it scored just one touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. All six of Cooney’s punts were downed within the 20-yard line, and one was muffed..

It’s the first time the redshirt senior has been recognized for the award, as he backed up now-Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter for the previous two seasons. Hofrichter was a finalist for the Ray Guy Punter of the Year Award four seasons in a row.

Cooney ranks seventh in the nation in punting average, with 46.9 yards per attempt, and it’s likely that Syracuse will need to lean on him again next week. Clemson has allowed just 12 points per game, the second-best in the ACC, as well as 264.6 yards per game, the third least in the nation.