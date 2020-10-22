Newhouse establishes scholarship in honor of late dean Lorraine Branham

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications is establishing a scholarship fund in honor of former dean Lorraine Branham.

The Lorraine Branham Scholarship Fund is a “multimillion-dollar investment” that aims to recruit low-income and underrepresented students by allowing them to attend Newhouse debt-free, according to a news release.

Branham served as Newhouse’s dean for 11 years until she died of cancer in April 2019.

“Lorraine was a champion of access to higher education,” Newhouse Dean Mark Lodato said in the release. “I’m confident (the scholarship fund) would make her proud.”

Advertisement

Newhouse will award as many as 10 scholarships each fall through the fund. Recipients will be known as Branham Scholars.

The fund will also supplement scholarships awarded through the current Lorraine E. Branham Endowed Scholarship, which supports Newhouse students from underrepresented populations, as well as the “Finish Line” scholarships awarded to rising Newhouse juniors and seniors.

Newhouse will also award a merit-based Branham Prize to an incoming first-year student in recognition of their accomplishments in high school.