Lauren Hogan, Marina Markova receive weekly ACC honors after BC series

Two Syracuse players — outside hitter Marina Markova and libero Lauren Hogan — were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference for their play in two straight-set wins over Boston College last weekend. Markova was named the ACC player of the week, while Hogan earned ACC rookie of the week honors.

Markova led both SU and the Eagles in kills last weekend, with 26 total between the two matches. Her 14 kills Saturday were a career-high at middle blocker, and leads the team in aces with eight after adding two more against BC. Markova also added seven blocks over the six sets.

Hogan recorded 37 digs for Syracuse the past two games, and her 22 on Friday were the most in a three-set match of her collegiate career. The freshman has started all eight games this season and averaged 5.15 digs per set, which is sixth in the country. Her 139 digs this season lead the ACC going into the last week of the season — 13 ACC teams still have games to play, but Syracuse finished its season last weekend.

It’s the second week this season that a Syracuse player won ACC weekly honors. Polina Shemanova was named co-ACC player of the week the first week of the season after leading Syracuse in kills over a weekend upset sweep of Pitt. Her 90 kills lead the Orange, with Markova’s 67 in second.