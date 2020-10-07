Freshmen Jeorgio Kocevski, Deandre Kerr provide optimism despite 3-2 loss

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” blared through the speaker as Syracuse took the field for its first match of the season. No crowd was in attendance to roar or applaud. And with the start of the season delayed an additional 17 days due to a positive COVID-19 test within the team and several players thrust into new roles, uncertainly plagued the Orange’s season-opener against No. 2 Pittsburgh.

But instead Syracuse (0-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) forced the Panthers (2-0, 1-0) into extra time, falling 3-2 on a goal in the 104th minute. Freshmen, new starters and returning players in different roles appeared to fit right in despite the limited practice time leading up to the season, a promising sign for a young team.

“Look, these guys gave everything,” head coach Ian McIntyre said. “(Jack) Coleman coming off the bench, (Kyle) Gruno was a redshirt freshman that’s his first game, I thought he was terrific. Abdi (Salim) as a new guy, Manel (Busquets) — lots of new players playing their first minutes.”

Down 1-0 in the 64th minute, a play from exclusively new players set up Syracuse’s first goal. It was Busquets, the transfer from Duquesne University who initially lost the ball at midfield, won it back and drove it forward. He played it to freshman Deandre Kerr wide left, who found freshman Jeorgio Kocevski. Kocevski’s perfect cross was headed into the bottom right corner by Hilli Goldhar.

Advertisement

Kocevski, hailing locally from Liverpool, also recorded a shot on goal and forced a key turnover in the first half as a Pitt forward tried to take the ball into the box.

“He’s been watching us play for many years, and to see him out there in one of our uniforms was awesome,” McIntyre said of Kocevski. “Got an assist in his first college game … he’ll be better for that experience, you can’t replicate that intensity and that physicality in practice that you’re going to get in one of these games.”

Kerr, from Ontario, Canada, took on a versatile role, playing on the left wing and up top once Luther Archimede received a second yellow card in extra time. Kerr was key to the offense, generating two shots.

His first shot came early in the game, on a one-on-one with Pitt goalie Nico Campuzano, though it was fired right at Campuzano. McIntyre said postgame that Kerr is going to score “a ton of goals” and called him a “handful” for opposing teams.

“I thought (Kerr) really caused some problems,” McIntyre said. “We’ve got to get him in some better pockets of space.”

During a virtual press conference Friday, McIntyre mentioned high expectations for returning players Goldhar and Archimede, key players who he said would have expanded responsibilities. McIntyre said postgame that he thought Goldhar, who recorded SU’s first goal, was “spectacular” against the Panthers.

Gavin Liddell | Staff Photographer

Meanwhile, Archimede was used as an offensive weapon early and often. He produced a team-high two shots on goal and had several through balls that had potential to create one-on-one opportunities. But, two such passes instead ended with him sliding into the goalie, one causing a yellow card. His second yellow and subsequent red came 39 seconds into the first overtime period, as his slide tackle swept a Pitt player off his feet.

While that wasn’t the end result the Orange were looking for out of Archimede, that pressure and havoc he can cause will be crucial going forward. This is especially true given the holes left by Ryan Raposo and Massimo Ferrin, last year’s two leading scorers who’ve since left the program.

“Obviously, we have some really big departures and we expected the new guys to come in right away and fill that void,” Goldhar said. “I thought everyone did what we expect them to do, and I think we have a really bright future and I’m looking forward to the next one.”