Editorial Board: As we mourn Bridget, Trevor and Jack, we must support one another

The Syracuse University community is in mourning. In the last month, we have tragically lost three bright minds, two in the last week alone. We must take time to grieve, care for one another and reflect on the lives of Bridget Lawson, Trevor Pierce and Jack Lundin.

This year, mourning is more difficult — and more common — than ever. But in a time of such deep grief and unimaginable loss, the SU community has found ways this week to honor and remember the lives of these three students.

The Daily Orange Editorial Board commends the students who have created a memorial to Trevor, as well as the more than 100 students who paid their respects to him Wednesday night. We thank those who have shared kind words and memories of Bridget, Trevor and Jack and have supported and cared for their loved ones.

We must also acknowledge the humanity and kindness of the students who provided comfort to Trevor in his final moments. You are the best among us.

Our great loss has emphasized the ties that we have with one another, whether we’re studying in Syracuse or across the world. Given the circumstances of this semester, a mass vigil for Bridget, Trevor and Jack isn’t possible. But that doesn’t mean they are forgotten, or that we cannot grieve.

Advertisement

In such a difficult time in our university’s history, supporting and reaching out to one another is crucial — and the SU community has already done so with great compassion. Many professors have been exceptionally understanding and kind to a student body in shock, and the university has provided ample professional resources to those who need them.

Through these tragedies, we can gain the strength of a community united in celebrating life and in helping one another.

The D.O. Editorial Board extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Bridget, Trevor and Jack, and we encourage everyone in our community to seek out help when needed. For students in grief, resources are available at the Barnes Center at The Arch, Hendricks Chapel and the Dean of Students Office.

Barnes Center at The Arch: Students can access confidential counseling support 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling (315) 443-8000.

Hendricks Chapel: Students, faculty and staff can reach Hendricks Chapel at (315) 443-2901 or contact the chaplains for support.

Dean of Students Office: Students seeking additional support can reach the Dean of Students Office Monday through Friday by calling (315) 443-4537.