Guest Column

We are all local elected officials, community leaders and committed Democrats in the towns of DeWitt and Manlius. We proudly endorse our friend Dana Balter for election to Congress in the 24th Congressional District. At a time when families in our community are struggling with the impacts of COVID-19 on our health and economy, Dana will work to ensure affordable healthcare for all, the creation of new jobs with fair pay and economic relief for those people who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

In a community which treasures our parks, green spaces and natural resources, Dana’s election will help us enact laws and policies to reverse the threat of global warming and renew the protections for our clean air and water which have been gutted by President Donald Trump and Rep. John Katko.

We hope that residents of DeWitt and Manlius, and every other community in the 24th District, will join us in supporting Dana Balter, a candidate whose positions and values are in line with those of working and middle class families in central New York.

Ed Michalenko, DeWitt Town Supervisor

Sam Young, DeWitt Town Councilor

Kerin Rigney, DeWitt Town Councilor

Kerry Mannion, DeWitt Town Councilor

Karen Docter, DeWitt Town Councilor

Joseph Chiarenza, DeWitt Town Councilor

Angela Epolito, DeWitt Town Clerk

Sara Bollinger, Manlius Town Councilor

John Deer, Manlius Town Councilor

Elaine Denton, Manlius Town Councilor

Katelyn Kriesel, Manlius Town Councilor

Heather Allison Waters, Manlius Town Councilor

Linda Ervin, Onondaga County Legislator

Mary Kuhn, Onondaga County Legislator