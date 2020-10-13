letter from the editors

The Daily Orange unable to print until Thursday

Sarah Lee | Asst. Photo Editor

We apologize to our readers for the inconvenience.

By Casey Darnell, Emma FoltsThe Daily Orange

The Daily Orange will be unable to print an issue until Thursday due to power issues at the printing plant where our paper is produced.

The D.O. publishes a print issue on Mondays and Thursdays this semester. We expected to publish a delayed Monday issue on Tuesday, but our printing plant was unable to resume operations on Monday night. In lieu of a Monday issue, The D.O. will publish a 16-page paper on Thursday.

We apologize to our readers for the inconvenience.

Please reach out to editor@dailyorange.com with any questions, comments or concerns.

Comments

Advertisement

Top Stories