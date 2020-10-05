D.O. Sportscast: The success of SU football’s 3-3-5, it’s new secret weapon

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, breaks down Syracuse football’s 3-3-5 defense. Senior staff writer Danny Emerman predicts the 3-3-5 may be Syracuse’s new secret weapon. We learn how Dino Babers was introduced to the defensive method and how he decided to implement it as well as peek into this week’s press conferences about the 3-3-5’s success.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital Editor. Our producer for this episode was Jacy Cola. Game audio is from ESPN.

