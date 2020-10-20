Clothing brand ‘Anthropologie’ to open location at Destiny USA summer 2021

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Lifestyle retailer Anthropologie is planning to open a store at Destiny USA in the summer of 2021.

Anthropologie is a national brand that sells women’s apparel, accessories and home decor. The store at Destiny will be located on the second level of the mall, near Verizon and Forever 21.

“We’ve been following (Anthropologie) on social media and noticing how people are intrigued by their products and storefronts, so we’re excited to see what creative designs they have in store, pun intended, for us,” said Nikita Jankowski, the director of marketing at Destiny USA, in a press release.