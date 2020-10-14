On-campus students must pack up belongings before leaving Thanksgiving week

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will require all students living on campus to pack up their belongings before departing for Thanksgiving, a university official announced Wednesday.

Before leaving for winter break, students will have to pack up belongings and leave them on or near their beds labeled with a shipping address, said Eileen Simmons, director of Housing, Meal Plan and I.D. Card Services Office, and Terra Peckskamp, senior director of the Office of Student Living, said in a campus-wide email. All students living in SU residence halls and South Campus apartments must take these precautions for the “unlikely” event that SU does not resume residential instruction for the spring 2021 semester, the officials said.

SU plans to resume in-person instruction for the spring 2021 semester unless coronavirus transmission rates rise in the surrounding area over winter break.

Residential students must meet with a staff member who will inspect their room and take pictures of students’ belongings before they leave, they said. Students must also return their room key when they leave campus or face a $50 lock change fee.

Advertisement

Students will check out of dorms from Nov. 14 to Nov. 25. All residence halls and South Campus apartments will officially close Nov. 25 at noon and students will not return until January 2021, they said.

Students will sign up for a check-out time on MySlice starting Oct. 26. Those who can’t travel home over break may apply for an extended stay on MySlice.