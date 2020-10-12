Campus COVID-19 cluster: How it began and where it’s going

We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews News Editor Chris Hippensteel to discuss how Syracuse University responded to a cluster of coronavirus cases among students stemming from an off-campus party.

Humiston also brings Asst. News Editor Maggie Hicks to speak about how Syracuse University conducts pool testing for COVID-19 among students. And Asst. Culture Editor Sydney Bergan talks about the significance of Instagram influencer Shockey Sanders’ next clothing collection.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts