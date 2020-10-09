Broadway stars perform at virtual Redhouse fundraiser

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in Redhouse Arts Center’s original plan of hosting live shows for its 2019-20 season. But the staff has kept busy reimagining ways to sustain the arts in the Syracuse community while theater doors remain shut.

Stars of the stage and screen came together in support of live theater at Redhouse’s “Ain’t It Grand” fundraiser Thursday night. Redhouse hosted the virtual event in partnership with “Stars in the House,” a popular web series produced by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook, the event featured performances from Broadway veterans and Redhouse stars such as Nikki Renée Daniels and Maia Sharp.

The theater’s executive director, Samara Hannah, said this year’s event is a celebration of reaching a major fundraising goal. Earlier this year, Redhouse received an anonymous matching gift grant up to $20,000 — every dollar donated was matched, for a total of $40,000 raised.

“We knew we wanted to give our audience members and our supporters as much consistency as possible, knowing that there’s so many things out there that are completely different,” Hannah said before the event. “Just trying to have those tangible moments available to them.”

More than 200 people tuned in online throughout the night. Rudetsky and Wesley kicked off the show at 8 p.m. with casual banter before “Love Boat” stars Fred Grandy and Ted Lange took over as the hosts. Both Grandy and Lange are no strangers to Syracuse, with the two previously starring in Redhouse’s production of “I’m Not Rappaport” last year.

The “Ain’t It Grand” lineup included a rendition of “Days and Days” by Grandy’s daughter, Marya, from the hit musical “Fun Home.” Marya was set to star as Helen in Redhouse’s regional premiere of “Fun Home,” but the production was canceled due to the pandemic.

Chrystee Pharris and Marcus Naylor performed a dramatic scene from the second act of “Fences,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play originally scheduled for Redhouse’s 2019-20 season.

Throughout the night, Redhouse actors, students and supporters expressed the importance of the arts as a vehicle for community enrichment. An active arts community helps theaters and assists nearby restaurants and other local businesses that thrive when the arts do, Rudetsky said.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve learned through all this, it’s that artists and theater people are resilient,” said Hunter Foster, artistic director of Redhouse. “We are not going down without a fight.”

Marya Grandy performed a rendition of “Days and Days” from the hit musical “Fun Home” at the virtual event. Screenshot by Haley Robertson

The Redhouse staff pivoted from their theater roots to learn how to be TV producers for this virtual event, Foster said. He’s grateful for the Redhouse production crew who coordinated the logistics of “Ain’t It Grand,” which included mixing sound, editing videos and running cameras.

Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster, Hunter’s sister, performed an a cappella version of “Room” by Shaina Taub after her brother shared how quarantine has been a time to connect more with family.

Aside from a minor technical difficulty around 9 p.m. when the video cut out, the show ran smoothly for Redhouse fans at home. Viewers shared positive messages in the YouTube and Facebook comments, letting others know that they donated and congratulating artists on their performances. One supporter wrote: “I miss live theater so much.”

Grandy is confident that live theater will be back soon if people follow health guidelines.

“Our strength through these difficult times will only embolden us to be even better artists when we return,” Hunter said. “That day when the ghost light goes out, the colored lamps ignite and the words and music of the theater once again fills our hearts.”