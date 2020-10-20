Bridget Lawson exhibited selflessness in her work, relationships

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Marcelle Haddix would almost describe Bridget Lawson as a “silent force.”

While Lawson was the backbone of many initiatives at Syracuse University and in the city of Syracuse, she usually worked behind the scenes to uplift others, said Haddix, chair of reading and language arts in the School of Education.

“(She was) always present, sometimes in the background letting other people shine, but because of her constant presence she has such a huge impact,” Haddix said. “She was very reliable. She was a go-to person for many people.”

Bridget Lawson, a Syracuse University staff member and graduate student, died at home on Sept. 22. She was 40 years old and is survived by her three sisters, two brothers, one aunt, one uncle, 13 nieces and nephews, two great-nieces and several cousins.

Lawson made an impact on the lives of others, both in her personal relationships and in her work with academic services at SU and the Syracuse City School District. Lawson’s friends and colleagues remember her selflessness, humor and commitment to helping students of all ages and backgrounds succeed.

“She really made an impact on the Syracuse community, whether people recognize it or not,” said Dom Donnay, a sophomore public health major whom Lawson mentored.

For three years, Lawson served as the coordinator of academic services for SU’s Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program, a program dedicated to increasing the number of students from underrepresented groups pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. She was appointed in August as assistant director of the Syracuse Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Engagement.

Lawson guided Donnay through the college application process when he was in the Science and Technology Entry Program, which provides academic support services to students in Syracuse city schools. Lawson helped edit his college application essay and visited him during his time at SU.

“She was always proud of her students, and she always did what she could to help them grow,” Donnay said. “She wanted to see them grow and get to the places where they want it to be.”

Lawson completed her master’s degree in social work at SU and was in the process of earning her doctoral degree in cultural foundations of education. The university will confer her degree posthumously, SU announced in early October.

Christabel Sheldon, who worked in the same office suite as Lawson as the director of the McNair Scholars Program, said Lawson would often be the last person in the office, juggling her academics and her professional work. Students frequently visited Lawson’s office for long conversations.

“She would be present in any way she could — to talk to the young people, to help behind the scenes, to help on stage, wherever she could lend a helping hand,” Sheldon said.

Much of Lawson’s work centered around connecting SU to the wider Syracuse community through education initiatives. Lawson was a “hometown hero” for Syracuse’s Southside neighborhood, where Lawson lived, Sheldon said.

Lael Pierce, who was Lawson’s sorority sister in Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and now serves as a program coordinator in the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, described Lawson as family-oriented.

“If anybody called her and needed her, she would always put whatever she was doing down and put 100% and to try to be of service to those who needed her help,” Pierce said. “And even through her challenges, also her willingness to put her family and her loved ones first.”

Lawson was dedicated to helping students in the Syracuse area succeed, Pierce said.

Lawson was also an activist who advocated for social justice issues that impacted the Syracuse community. When #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students protesting SU’s response to racist incidents on campus, occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall during the spring, Lawson would often check on the students protesting, Sheldon said.

Lawson always showed commitment to the students she worked with, Sheldon said.

“They deeply appreciated the relationship they had with her, and I think she appreciated the relationship they had developed because she continued to nurture it,” Sheldon said. “And I think that says a lot about her.”

As part of her doctoral work, Lawson served as a graduate assistant for several initiatives, such as Writing Our Lives, a youth after-school writing program through which she organized annual conferences and workshops for educators.

Haddix was Lawson’s dissertation adviser and knew her from several projects, including Writing Our Lives. At the program’s 10-year anniversary celebration, Haddix had the opportunity to recognize Lawson and other people who had been instrumental to the success of the program.

“She was instrumental in bringing not only her administrative and organizational skills, but also because of her being so networked and grounded in the community,” Haddix said. “She was able to recruit and bring many young folks to the program.”

Kelly Chandler-Olcott, a professor of reading and language arts, worked alongside Lawson early in her doctoral program when they were both involved in the School of Education’s Early College High School Partnership with Nottingham High School, an academic success program that helps ninth graders transition into high school.

She said Lawson’s experience with social work and counseling made her one of the most valuable members of the team. Lawson always supported students’ growth, she said.

“Students loved her because she really listened, and she was unfailingly genuine and honest, cheering on their successes and pushing them to do better the next time when they fell short,” Chandler-Olcott said.

Hugh Burnam, an adjunct professor at SU over the summer, met Lawson through their work on the Say Yes to Education initiative, which provides SCSD students with full-tuition scholarships to nearly 100 public and private universities.

Burnam said he depended on Lawson as a mentor and admired how Lawson always gave her honest opinion and put everyone’s needs before her own.

“That’s what I think I noticed the most about her — her selflessness,” Burnham said. “She just wanted what was best for everybody else. She would look out for other people first.”

Lawson also worked as a substitute teacher in SCSD and worked for the Center for Community Alternatives, the Dunbar Association and Contact Community Services.

Sheldon said those who knew Lawson can best honor her legacy by embracing the ideals she lived by.

“She was an advocate, especially for students of color, a strong advocate for community, just a determined young lady who wanted to see others succeed and excel and prosper,” Sheldon said. “If we could all carry on some of those sentiments, we would definitely be better off.”