Black Oranges, Maldonado discuss transparency within DPS

Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado discussed the role of campus police at Syracuse University during a conversation with Black former SU athletes on Wednesday night.

The collective of former athletes, called Black Oranges, hosted the hour-and-a-half long conversation over Zoom.

Etan Thomas, a former SU basketball player who is a member of the group, led the conversation. The group discussed ways to increase transparency within the department and improve the relationship between DPS and students of color.

After a series of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents occurred at and near SU last year, #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, held an eight-day sit-in at the Barnes Center at The Arch in the fall and a 31-day sit-in at Crouse-Hinds Hall in the spring. DPS faced criticism regarding officers’ interactions with students during the protests.

DPS sealed off Crouse-Hinds for two days at the start of the occupation, preventing food or supplies from entering the building. Protesters who gathered outside the building also physically struggled with DPS officers multiple times during the occupation. One video, which was posted to social media, shows DPS Deputy Chief John Sardino reaching for his holster during a struggle with protesters.

“There should be an awful lot of communication before we get to a point where things have escalated to a protest or contentious behavior,” Maldonado said. “I want to partner with our students to communicate more frequently. We have to find a way to build trust.”

When asked if officers were wearing body cameras at the Crouse-Hinds protest, Maldonado said that every officer is equipped with one body camera, but that the footage usually isn’t released.

The DPS union sent a letter within the first few days of the Crouse-Hinds occupation defending the officers’ actions and claiming that the students were being aggressive.

Thomas told Maldonado that he wouldn’t feel comfortable sending his son to SU after reading the letter.

Maldonado said he understands, as a person of color, what it’s like to be discriminated against and racially profiled. DPS officers undergo a rigorous hiring process, which includes an extensive interview and background review, Maldonado said. Recruits also undergo psychiatric evaluations, he said.

DPS also tries to recruit as many officers of color and female officers as possible, Maldonado said. He said he wants to recruit more people of color and find ways to involve students in that recruitment process.

“(It’s) important that the department is reflective of the community we serve,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado also addressed arming DPS officers, which #NotAgainSU protestors called on the university to eliminate. The university said it would not disarm officers.

Maldonado said that he wasn’t involved in the decision to arm DPS officers with guns, but he does support it, he said. A police officer’s primary role is a peacekeeper, not a crimefighter, Maldonado said. But there are circumstances where an officer must respond to dangerous situations with a weapon, he said.

Former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch is currently conducting an independent review of DPS in response to the Crouse-Hinds protests. Lynch has already proposed a framework for a community review board to oversee complaints against DPS and is expected to complete her full review by the end of the semester.

Black Oranges will continue to host similar discussions with DPS in the future, Thomas said.

“I do think this was a good first step,” Thomas said. “We want to keep pushing for things to be better. We’re going to continue from here.”