Beat writers predict narrow loss to Wake Forest following Clemson defeat

Despite keeping it close with No. 1 Clemson through three quarters, Syracuse (1-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast) fell away in the fourth for a 47-21 loss. The Orange’s next opponent, Wake Forest (3-2, 2-2), is coming off its best win this season after upsetting No. 19 Virginia Tech in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Here’s what our beat writers think will happen when Syracuse faces Wake Forest on Saturday:

Anthony Dabbundo (4-2)

Trending up

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 20

Considering opponent adjustments, Saturday’s 26-point loss against Clemson was actually Syracuse’s best performance of the season on a per-play basis. The Orange’s offense broke off some big plays, and Rex Culpepper and Anthony Queeley connected for first downs.

Without the turnover issues, SU would have been in the game late. Wake Forest is in a brutal sandwich spot, fresh off a fluke win against No. 19 Virginia Tech and with No. 15 North Carolina up next. The Demon Deacons may very well overlook the Orange in this spot, and for that reason, I’m expecting this game to be close. Syracuse will stay inside the +11 number set by oddsmakers, but will ultimately fall just short of the win late.

One major concern: Wake ranks third in offensive explosiveness in the ACC. But Wake’s offensive line doesn’t rate out that well according to the metrics, so I’m not expecting the Orange to get dominated along the offensive line.

Danny Emerman (3-3)

Turning the corner

Syracuse 27 Wake Forest 24

The Orange made strides last week against Clemson, and they have a lot going for them in this matchup. For one, it’s a trap game for Wake, with Syracuse sandwiched between ranked opponents Virginia Tech and North Carolina. The Demon Deacons already upset the Hokies, setting the SU game up as a trap.

Wake’s running game isn’t particularly robust, so SU can hide its struggles in that area. Dave Clawson has built a stout defense, but Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper and receiver Anthony Queeley showed flashes against the Tigers, and Taj Harris returning to the lineup will help. Syracuse has the edge on special teams, and that might just be the difference in a tight, low-scoring affair.

Adam Hillman (3-3)

Demonized

Wake Forest 27 Syracuse 13

The performance against Clemson was undeniably a step-up from what the Orange showed against Liberty. But Wake Forest is far more talented than a banged-up and inexperienced Syracuse.

The Demon Deacons held Virginia Tech to 16 points and have only lost to No. 1 Clemson and previously ranked NC State, before Wolfpack starting quarterback Devin Leary was injured. They also tout defensive end Carlos Basham, a menace for any offensive tackle. Given his five sacks in six games, he will dominate the SU offensive line. The Orange will fight once again but won’t score enough to compete with Wake Forest in a two-score loss.