Guest Column

The effects of income inequality across Syracuse’s neighborhoods and surrounding towns are evident, as Interstate 81 draws a stark line between downtown Syracuse and University Hill — leaving the most vulnerable residents to bear the resulting economic hardships. The racial income disparity in Syracuse is even more glaring, tracing back to years of segregated neighborhoods and discriminatory employment practices and resulting in today’s massive income disparity between white and Black households.

Cities with low incomes are faced with many obstacles to economic progress and prosperity, often experiencing underdeveloped infrastructure, education, transportation, public safety and employment opportunities. However, cities such as Syracuse have rebuilt their communities through strategic investments to build a fairer economy and ameliorate the struggles of working Americans. Syracuse isn’t doomed to the consequences of income inequality.

Unfortunately, our representative in Congress, Republican John Katko, has passed up countless opportunities to invest in Syracuse during his six years in Congress. Although one of his main focuses during his 2014 campaign was the national debt and deficit, Katko has continued to vote for Republican economic policies favoring corporations and wealthy Americans over his working-class constituents in Syracuse. While Katko has repeatedly championed himself as a bipartisan member of Congress, his claim rings hollow as his constituents fall behind as a result of GOP economic policies.

In 2017, Katko voted for President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the legislative disaster that allowed for corporations and wealthy entities to reap vast benefits and left behind working families and vulnerable individuals. Despite Katko’s false promises that the bill would help everyday families, economists have established that the tax bill will not pay for itself over time and will, in fact, add an estimated $2 trillion to the national debt.

Dana Balter, Katko’s Democratic opponent in this year’s election, has said that, since the tax bill took effect, she’s heard from numerous constituents who have been hurt by its unfair mandates. The fact that Katko repeatedly highlights his vote for the bill sends a clear message to Syracuse residents that he is far removed from the harsh reality that many working Americans experience.

The 2020 election is like no other. Trump’s refusal to enact a plan to combat the COVID-19 crisis has left the economy in ruins and millions of people out of work. Despite Trump’s completely inept response to the pandemic, Katko is actively supporting his reelection.

To date, more than 220,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and cases continue to rise. Millions of Americans have faced months of unemployment with no end in sight. Yet there is still no sign of immediate short-term relief or a long-term plan from the White House to combat the pandemic. Now more than ever, the country is in desperate need of elected officials who are willing to address these issues. Katko is not the man for the job.

While Balter understands the consequences Americans will face without timely, focused federal support, Katko voted against a relief proposal that would have provided an estimated $1 billion in federal aid to local governments. These cuts in state funding have already translated to layoffs and cuts in county services.

Balter has already outlined her approach to addressing the economic struggles plaguing central and western New Yorkers. She supports investing in an infrastructure program to produce jobs for the unemployed and help rebuild the country in the wake of the pandemic. She advocates for raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and providing access to debt-free educational opportunities. Balter also wants to enact a fair tax policy that prioritizes working-class citizens and requires corporations and wealthy Americans to pay their fair share.

If Balter is elected to Congress, she’ll help the Syracuse area take important steps to close the income gap that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. If Katko is reelected, he’ll continue to prioritize corporations and special interests over the needs of his constituents.

Over the past six years, Katko has failed to vote for legislation that would actually improve the lives of people in NY-24. Instead, he has voted along party lines for policies that directly harm his constituents, and he supports a president who stokes fear and hate, repeatedly undermines our democracy and is directly responsible for the health and economic crisis we now find ourselves in.

If we remain on this road of safeguarding the wealthiest and most powerful Americans while disregarding everyday Americans, the consequences will be severe. Balter has firsthand experience of the uphill battles that working families face.

It’s time for us to elect Balter, who is prepared to fight for our priorities, fix the chaos left by Katko and the GOP and make sure our voices are heard. You can early vote from now through Nov. 2 or vote on Election Day. Just don’t sit this one out — it’s too important.

Sydney McGrain

Political Science, Public Relations, ‘22