Babers praises SU’s effort, Wake Forest defensive end in press conference

In his weekly press conference, head coach Dino Babers said Syracuse needs to strive for more consistency.

In last Saturday’s 47-21 loss to No. 1 Clemson, the Orange were down one score late in the third quarter. Babers praised his team’s effort, especially coming off a dud performance at home versus Liberty two weeks ago.

“They looked like two different football teams,” Babers said.

Ultimately, Clemson was bigger, stronger and better, and wore SU down. Now the Orange (1-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast) turn to a home matchup against Wake Forest (3-2, 2-2), who is coming off a 23-16 win over No. 19 Virginia Tech.

Here are some takeaways from Babers’ press conference, including praise for the Demon Deacons and why backup QB JaCobian Morgan saw the field last week:

Carlos Basham Jr. is going to be a problem

Babers called Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. a “freak” and compared him to Godzilla. Basham’s probably the best defensive player the Orange will face all year, Babers added.

The redshirt senior, who leads Wake Forest with five sacks in 2020, opted to return for a final season instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. Pro Football Network’s latest mock draft projects him to be a late-first round pick.

“He had that opportunity to come out early, which just shows me once again guys making decisions on whether they want to come out early and get drafted in low rounds or stay to get the money you deserve by getting drafted in the higher rounds,” Babers said. “Well, he stayed around and now he’s going to get an opportunity to make a lot of money.”

On tape, Basham’s speed stands out, Babers said. He first mentioned Basham unprompted, responding to a question about turning the corner after Clemson.

“Wake Forest has a defensive end that’s better than anyone Clemson has, his name is Carlos Basham,” Babers said. “I keep watching him and going, how much does he weigh? He is so fast, he had to turn down money last year to come back.”

Why JaCobian Morgan got his first action against Clemson

Late in the fourth quarter last Saturday, true freshman JaCobian Morgan replaced Rex Culpepper under center. In one series, he did not attempt a single pass.

So why put him on the field?

“I just wanted to get him out there, to see what a stadium was, to see if he was going to drop his first shotgun snap or catch it in front of everyone else,” Babers said. “I wanted to get him out there, let him get a taste of it and then we also have to remember that with all these freshman, this year doesn’t count (for eligibility) so there’s at least going to be a chance for him to come back to his place two or three times.”

For Morgan, a 3-star pro-style quarterback from Canton, Mississippi, the 19,000 fans in Memorial Stadium — although some had undoubtedly exited before he came into the game — was likely the biggest crowd he’s ever played in front of. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backup appears to have leapfrogged fellow freshman Dillon Markiewicz on the depth chart.

Another look at the run defense

Heading into the Clemson game, Syracuse had allowed at least 275 yards on the ground in three consecutive weeks, all to much weaker opponents than the Tigers.

But SU limited Clemson to 147 rushing yards on 37 attempts (four yards per carry). Travis Etienne’s biggest run was only 25 yards. SU actually out-gained the Tigers on the ground, 150 to 147.

The key difference, Babers said, was the veterans on the defensive line playing better. He also lauded the linebacker group and said freshmen safeties Rob Hanna and Ja’Had Carter are making mistakes but learning.

The Demon Deacons appear to be a strong matchup to build on last week’s run defense. Wake Forest averages 173 rushing yards per game, 10th in the ACC. Its 3.9 yards per carry are even less efficient, ranked 11th in the conference.

SU’s young safeties and its secondary, however, will be tested by Wake Forest’s explosive passing game in the Dome. The Demon Deacons average 8.8 yards per completion, only behind North Carolina.