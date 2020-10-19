Babers doesn’t commit to Taj Harris’ status ahead of Clemson matchup

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Not too long ago, Syracuse was No. 1 Clemson’s main threat in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange unseated them in 2017 and came one 94-yard drive away from doing it again the next year.

Though Dino Babers and SU relish the opportunity to play the Tigers every year, it’s clear 2020 isn’t 2017. The Orange visit Death Valley as 45-point underdogs — “Don’t put the house on it,” Babers said — and carry a roster manned with freshmen at several key positions, seven scholarship offensive linemen, a backup quarterback and no Andre Cisco.

“Whether you’re with all seniors or all freshmen, no one expects you to win outside the family,” Babers said. “We understand how tall the task is.”

Clemson’s coming off a 73-7 dismantling of Georgia Tech — who Syracuse beat for its lone victory this year — and the Orange are in the cellar of the ACC after a 38-21 loss to Liberty. The only direction for Syracuse from here is up.

“I know there’s better days to come, and hopefully I’m here to get to see all of it,” Babers, who’s under contract for four more years, said.

Here are some more highlights from Babers’ weekly press conference:

Babers downplays recruiting woes

Eleventh. Tenth. Eleventh. Tenth. That’s where Babers’ four incoming recruiting class have ranked out of 14 ACC teams.

Most of the underclassmen now shoved into key spots for SU weren’t highly sought-after high school prospects, which makes missing star playmakers like Cisco, Eric Coley, Abdul Adams and Cameron Jordan all the more glaring.

But Babers said recruiting rankings might not matter as much as the media suggests, noting that Jimmy Garoppolo, his former Eastern Illinois quarterback, was a two-star recruit.

“Our players are not as ranked as high as other teams we play,” Babers said. “Clemson is starting two or three freshmen that started their first snap of college football … We’re not in the same situation they are in terms of getting those types of players early. Development and evaluation, we are allowed to develop our players where we can compete with those guys. When we’re playing as many young people as we are, the physical part and the mental part of it are lacking because they’re getting into the game a little earlier than they should.”

Next year, even with prized defensive back Duce Chestnut committed, the Orange’s 2021 class currently ranks 12th, per 247 Sports. Something to watch for will be how many of Syracuse’s seniors, all of whom have an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, return to artificially boost SU’s depth. After the loss to Liberty, Babers answered a question about senior defensive end Kingsley Jonathan by saying he hopes he returns next year.

But that would only be a temporary solution. According to Yahoo Sports’s Pete Thamel, Syracuse’s recruiting strategy is among the least sophisticated in the ACC, and pales compared to regional competitors Boston College, Penn State and even Rutgers.

Taj Harris status uncertain

Syracuse’s leading receiver apologized to the team on Sunday for giving the camera the middle finger toward the end of the Orange’s loss to Liberty, Babers said. He didn’t comment specifically on Harris’s status for Saturday’s game.

“We have addressed that,” Babers said. “It’s internal discipline and we will handle that inside the family … Young man making a mistake, we all understand.”

After the game, Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack told Syracuse.com the gesture was “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.”

On the season, Harris has 26 receptions for 434 yards and four touchdowns, all of which are most on the team. Multiple times, though, he’s been visibly frustrated with inaccurate throws or drops, often pounding the field with his fist or waving his arms after failed plays.

Notably, Babers said he held a meeting with Syracuse’s seniors over the weekend. He said that it focused on treating this year like it’s their last and doing whatever they can to get the most out of themselves as well as their teammates.

“There’s a certain level of standard that people need to meet up to,” Babers said. “We need to make sure that we’re not lowering our standards to satisfy people. Our standard is our standard and everyone needs to reach it.”