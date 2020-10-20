Auburn HS quarterback Troy Churney Jr. prepares for unusual spring season

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Down 32 points in the 2019 sectional semifinals to Indian River, Auburn High School quarterback Troy Churney Jr. didn’t want his season to end.

He led the Maroons’ comeback, scoring eight touchdowns in the game and capping off the 61-59 double-overtime victory by dragging a defender into the end zone for the go-ahead two-point conversion.

Receiver Zach Galbally, who has played with Churney since the pair participated in Pop Warner, said it was the best performance he’d seen out of the then-junior quarterback.

“Every pass he threw that night was on the dot and perfect,” Galbally said.

Advertisement

Churney’s two-point conversion rush was just one of the many big plays he made in the comeback that sealed Auburn’s spot in the sectional championship. The dual-threat quarterback even had a receiving touchdown that night.

“It was a feeling like no other to go play in the sectional championship,” Churney said.

Churney, now a senior, has started at Auburn for three years and has become its star player, winning the Team MVP title in 2019. Last season, Churney had 1,713 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns, as well as 710 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He now looks to improve these numbers in his final season with the Maroons, one that’s been moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My main focus this season is keeping everyone on the right track,” Churney says. “We’re a young team, but we’re ahead of the ball as long as we keep it rolling.”

Churney worked out at his home over the spring and summer to stay in shape. He also often went to local fields to throw with his Auburn teammates, honing skills he’s continually developed since he began playing football at about 8 years old. Even then, he was a playing quarterback. And over the years, he’s worked to build his arm strength and improve his accuracy.

“I’ve been playing football with Troy for about 10-plus years now,” said Galbally. “Over time Troy changed and became more of a dual-threat quarterback.”

Last year, Auburn faced off with Central Square, where Churney’s dual-threat abilities shone in the Maroons’ 50-15 victory. He constantly used his legs to get Auburn out of trouble, head coach David Moskov said. Galbally recalled a 30-yard rushing score in which Churney displayed “running back-like moves,” he said.

“He doesn’t look like he can move, but he definitely can,” Galbally said.

With the season delayed until the spring, Churney is still playing Friday nights in a 7-on-7 league in Liverpool with other high schools such as East Syracuse-Minoa, Henninger, Solvay and Cicero-North Syracuse. Even in these smaller games, Moskov has continued to see Churney develop.

Now, Moskov hopes to see Churney leading the Maroons on Fridays this spring.

“He’s grown even more,” Moskov said. “(He’s) doing a great job leading these teams every Friday night.”