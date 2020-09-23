Wilmer Valderrama discusses how Latino heritage shaped his acting career

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Wilmer Valderrama kicked off Syracuse University’s university lectures series Wednesday night discussing his most important roles beyond the television screen.

In an hour-long Zoom event, Valderrama described how his heritage and experience as an immigrant shaped his acting career and work as a Latinx activist.

“In many ways, we are the amplifier,” Valderrama said. “We’re that microphone, we’re the speaker to the people, and if the people can’t speak through us then, you who are we for?”

Valderrama has a long list of acting credits, his most notable roles including Fez in “That ‘70s Show” and voicing the children’s cartoon character Handy Manny. He currently plays Special Agent Nicholas Torres on “NCIS.”

Beyond the television screen, Valderrama also serves on the Voto Latino Foundation’s executive board. Voto Latino is a non-profit organization that promotes voter registration among the Latinx community. He also co-founded HARNESS, a social justice group composed of activists and artists that work to tell the stories of marginalized communities.

Through his work with Voto Latino, Valderrama pays tribute to his heritage by engaging with underrepresented communities and encouraging them to vote, he said.

“We couldn’t find anything more patriotic and we couldn’t find anything more exciting than enlisting Latinos in the political process,” Valderrama said.

He went on to stress the importance of voting, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Really do a list of the things that may possibly affect your family if you don’t vote on behalf of the interests of your legacy,” Valderrama said.

Valderrama’s acting and producing efforts are also part of his mission to share his Latinx roots. He said voicing Handy Manny was one of the most rewarding parts of his career because the character celebrated his culture.

Valderrama also addressed criticism that his role as Fez in “That ‘70s Show” portrayed offensive stereotypes. Valderrama worked hands-on in the development of Fez’s character, he said.

“If you’ve actually ever really watched ‘That ‘70s Show’, you would not be offended,” he said.

Valderrama also said that Fez could make anyone laugh, regardless of where they are from.

“He didn’t make you laugh at the expenses of his culture,” Valderrama said. “He made you laugh at the expense of his character traits and the naivete in how he lived life. It was not a stereotype, it was a representation of an innocence going into a brand new country and then having him be daring enough to just be who he was.”