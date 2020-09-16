Wildhack family pledges $1 million to SU athletics program

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack and his wife Amy Wildhack have pledged $1 million to the university’s athletics program, SU announced Wednesday.

The Wildhacks said they hope their donation will enhance the student athlete experience, pointing toward the need for an expanded academic support center and larger training rooms for football and Olympic sports.

“We don’t need big offices or shiny structures,” John Wildhack said. “We need facilities that are functional, adaptable, technologically advanced, creative and impressive to our recruits and future coaches and trainers.”

Loading…

Advertisement

The university will eventually name a physical space on campus to recognize the Wildhacks’s donation, SU said.

The Wildhacks have donated before to SU athletics and the Falk College, including a $200,000 pledge to the Orange Club Football Fund in 2018. They have also donated to the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, the Falk College Complex General Renovation Fund and the Lampe Athletics Complex Building Fund.