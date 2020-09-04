Video: Marshall Street business owners respond to changes during pandemic
Rose Skylstad | Asst. video editor
Marshall Street and the Marshall Square Mall are popular shopping locations for Syracuse University students and faculty. When SU shut down campus last semester amid the spread of coronavirus, many Marshall Street businesses lost a significant portion of their customer base.
With students back on campus, business has returned to Marshall Street stores, but it hasn’t been the same as it was in the spring. Many business-owners said their stores and restaurants suffer from fewer students on campus.
Published on September 4, 2020 at 4:07 pm