‘UNIQUE’ exhibit showcases Syracuse artists with disabilities

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Christina Papaleo first learned she was the cover artist of the UNIQUE exhibit during an interview with WSYR almost a month ago.

“(The reporter) shared with me that I was going to be the cover artist,” said Papaleo, a disability access counselor at Syracuse University. “My reaction was that I was completely humbled, and I told him that this means more than you will ever know.”

Papaleo is one of many artists featured in the UNIQUE exhibit, a showcase by local nonprofit ARISE that highlights the work of local artists with disabilities. Artists’ creations are also featured in an art and literary magazine. This year’s exhibit opened Aug. 13 and will be available at the Everson Museum of Art until Sept. 27.

The Everson Museum has prepared the UNIQUE exhibition in accordance with public health guidelines from New York state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Elizabeth Dunbar, director and CEO of the Everson Museum.

Advertisement

“We’re in a very safe environment to be in to see this,” Dunbar said. “We expect that everyone will have an enjoyable and safe experience when they come to the museum.”

The process for UNIQUE submissions in previous years started in the spring, when ARISE would contact individuals with disabilities to request artwork submissions. A volunteer group of jurors would judge their work, decide which artists would be a part of the exhibit and select the cover artist.

ARISE used an electronic submission form this year, allowing people to send their initial submission without coming into direct contact with anyone, said Betty DeFazio, the chief development officer at ARISE.

One of Papaleo’s colleagues used to work at ARISE. After the colleague saw her office filled with sketches and other artwork, he encouraged her to submit a piece.

The advice paid off. ARISE selected Papaleo’s pencil sketch drawing, “Be Unapologetically You,” as the cover art for the UNIQUE Magazine.

The drawing shows a giraffe surrounded by Fruit Loops and Cheerios. Papaleo wanted to base her piece on how people define UNIQUE. She chose a giraffe because they have confidence in being unique, she said. She also mixed in elements from her childhood by incorporating Fruit Loops and Cheerios around the giraffe.

“It’s a risk being creative and putting your creativity out there,” Papaleo said. “I’m incredibly blessed so many people can see it and gain something from seeing it and connecting with it.”

Papaleo, who is blind in her left eye, doesn’t view her visual impairment as a sad story.

“My art has taught me that my disability is not a symbol of tragedy but one of transformation,” she said.

Much of the art at the UNIQUE exhibition deals with the artists’ disabilities and the effects of those disabilities, but many pieces center around current events as well. Some artists have focused on what’s happening with the pandemic, DeFazio said.

Papaleo thinks the pandemic might have a welcomed effect on art in general.

“I feel like this pandemic is a creative opportunity,” Papaleo said. “I’m a firm believer that there are transformative opportunities that exist in any difficult circumstance.”