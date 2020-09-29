Syracuse’s season-opener against Pitt pushed back from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s men’s soccer game against Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., has been moved to Oct. 6, Syracuse Athletics announced in a release. The release did not specify a reason for the scheduling change.

Following a positive COVID-19 test within the program dated Sept. 13, SU players quarantined in their apartments — with at least one player quarantining in the Sheraton Hotel for a short period of time — and awaited the effects of contact tracing, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. One coach picked up laundry. Another, the strength and conditioning coach, conducted Zoom workouts, a reminder of a lost spring and summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Socially distanced workouts at Hookway Field were also mixed in.

The Panthers will be Syracuse’s first opponent during a shortened 2020 season after an exhibition against Virginia on Sept. 19 and an official game against Navy last Friday were both canceled.

Since fall Olympic sports began, four Syracuse games — two field hockey, two men’s soccer — have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus-related reasons. Field hockey’s two-game series against Duke was postponed after players came in contact with an unaffiliated individual who tested positive for COVID-19.