Syracuse to compete in North division, play 8 games during shortened season

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After months of uncertainty surrounding the fall Olympic sports seasons, as some universities cut programs and others canceled seasons altogether, the Atlantic Coast Conference released its shortened schedule for Syracuse men’s soccer on Friday. The Orange will play eight games — with six counting toward the ACC standings — beginning Sept. 18 against Virginia.

SU’s game one week later against Navy also doesn’t count toward the final standings. When the ACC released its scheduling guidelines in July, fall Olympic sports were allowed to play the NCAA minimum of games. For men’s soccer, that was six.

Those games will start when the Orange face Pittsburgh at home on Oct. 3, and continue up until the ACC tournament begins Nov. 15. The North division’s top four teams will seed against the South’s top four teams in the tournament, with teams converging on a to-be-determined location that week.

Syracuse is coming off a 2019 season that ended with a loss to St. John’s in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Here is the full 2020 schedule for the Orange, which includes three home games played at SU Soccer Stadium.

Advertisement

Sept. 18 — Virginia (6 p.m.)

Sept. 25 — Navy (7 p.m.)

Oct. 3 — Pitt (7 p.m.)

Oct. 9 — at Notre Dame (7 p.m.)

Oct. 16 — Louisville (7 p.m.)

Oct. 24 — at Virginia Tech (6:30 p.m.)

Oct. 30 — Virginia (7 p.m.)

Nov. 6 — at Pitt (7 p.m.)