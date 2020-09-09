SU senior sells illustrations of women of color to dispel stereotypes

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Olivia Zimmerman has been creating digital art since December 2019, but during quarantine, she began to expand her business to a new Etsy site, ArtByLivZim, which she launched on August 16. Her work portrays Black women and other women of color in a positive light and can be purchased as prints, stickers or on mugs.

Zimmerman describes her drawing style as “a mix between Bratz dolls and an anime cartoonish style.” She mostly draws Black women because society often sees them in terms of negative stereotypes and doesn’t allow them to be soft or pretty, she said. So she draws fun images of Black women not attached to any stereotypes or struggles that they are associated with.

Zimmerman has transitioned from sketching on paper to digital drawings. Before publicly releasing her drawings, Zimmerman would practice by drawing her friends. Now, she is sharing her art on her Instagram and selling it on Etsy.

“I want to show Black women being carefree or being just regular without it having to be attached to any kind of struggle,” Zimmerman said. “I really want to create positive and just really fun images of Black women versus the majority of stereotypes about Black women.”

Zimmerman mostly draws Black girls in modern fashions, such as “e-girls” and other popular aesthetics, she said. She also uses a lot of pink and pastel colors to add a vibrant and girly flair.

The illustration style Zimmerman uses is a mix between Bratz dolls and anime. Courtesy of Olivia Zimmerman

In her art, Zimmerman aims to represent different communities of color. SU alumna Abigail Covington, who Zimmerman met through her roommate, said that Zimmerman incorporates diversity in her art by using different skin tones and representing different ethnicities.

Zimmerman also works people of color into spaces where they have been erased and puts Black women in places where they usually aren’t seen, Covington said. One way she does this is by remaking anime characters as Black women.

While her art does have a deeper meaning behind it, Zimmerman hopes that other Black women and girls can simply see themselves in her drawings.

Senior Chandler Plante, a classmate of Zimmerman, said that before she started selling her artwork, Zimmerman would bring it to class. Last year, Zimmerman brought in little badges with drawings on them. Plante still has hers attached to her backpack strap.

Plante has loved watching Zimmerman grow as an artist and become more confident in her skills. She sees Zimmerman as “an intensely creative person who is creating these pieces for Black women to feel and see themselves look beautiful and look stunning.”

Zimmerman sells stickers, prints and mugs on her Etsy shop, ArtByLivZim. Courtesy of Olivia Zimmerman

Covington describes watching Zimmerman and her art flourish as “enriching.” She believes creating artwork is a form of self-care for Zimmerman, as it allows her to express herself in a creative way.

Zimmerman is always working hard to learn more and improve her drawing skills, Covington said. Since producing her art for the public, Zimmerman is developing her own style within her work, she said.

Plante said Zimmerman is creating a space on the SU campus to celebrate Black women and Black beauty, which is something that has been missing.

As for ArtByLivZim’s future, Zimmerman wants to start another series and continue her business. Plante hopes she will do so as well.

“I hope she’s able to grow the business and hope she’s able to gain recognition,” Plante said. “The recognition she deserves.”