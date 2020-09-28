As generations advance and voices for marginalized groups become more heard, colleges must acquire particular necessities to suit individual needs. Gender-inclusive bathrooms are essential on college campuses to cater to the specific differences of individuals. Syracuse University must add more gender-inclusive bathrooms to its academic buildings to better accommodate the student body’s needs.

Many students rely on gender-inclusive bathrooms, and it’s unacceptable that they are scarce on campus.

My first issue with the scarcity of gender-inclusive restrooms came to light during my first month on campus. I remember heading to Maxwell Hall and asking for the gender-inclusive bathroom. A staff member said they were not aware of any in the building. Although there is a gender-inclusive bathroom in Maxwell Hall, having such a scarcity in a building that it’s unknown whether one even exists is a red flag. I had to walk over to the Hall of Languages instead.

There have also been certain instances when I was dressed more feminine, therefore, having most of my classes last semester in Maxwell Hall did not help. Even during my courses in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, I only knew of two gender-inclusive bathrooms on the bottom floor.

The Life Sciences Complex was also where I had many classes, and I could not locate a gender-inclusive restroom. Though many people must have come across the many gender-inclusive restrooms at SU, the bathrooms are poorly spread around campus, unlike restrooms designated for men and women.

Yadi Flores, a sophomore at SU, agrees.

“I don’t like using public bathrooms. Bird Library is the only place I know on campus with gender-neutral bathrooms,” she said. “When you’re on campus, it’s just uncomfortable to use public bathrooms.”

Using the women’s bathroom because I dressed in a more feminine manner was not any more comfortable, either. There were instances where other women would feel uncomfortable by my presence and leave abruptly. Although I would tell myself that it’s their problem and not mine, it bred insecurities. Having to face such issues felt like I was back in my home country of Bangladesh, where most of the population is very conservative in its mindset.

Reliving the same feelings of isolation in the United States hampered my college experience. Also having the paranoia of violence at the back of my mind is not convenient, either. I would deliberately wear a hoodie to cover my head. Worse, I would frequently avoid drinking before certain classes or “hold it” when I had to.

Gender-inclusive restrooms are not exclusively for individuals who identify with different genders. Women who wear veils or a hijab often feel more comfortable using gender-inclusive toilets as well. Flores’ said her friend went to a gender-neutral bathroom to take off her hijab while at a protest.

“Gender-neutral bathrooms are not only helpful for trans and non-binary folks, but also for people of different religions. People use it for different reasons. The stigma against folks who wear the hijab is very real,” Flores said.

Gender-inclusive restrooms also benefit individuals who value privacy because they have particular needs or merely belong to a marginalized group. They are not just exclusive to transgender and non-binary individuals.

The bathrooms can also meet many more needs. There are times when a person might have to wash before prayers, especially if they are praying five times a day. Such factors need to be considered for the Muslim population at SU. Being a practicing Muslim myself who tries to pray whenever possible, convenience matters.

Long lines for a bathroom can also be an issue that gender-inclusive restrooms tackle. Women wait longer than men to use the bathroom. Waiting in line can consume a lot more time than expected and can affect one’s performance in class if students are in line before an exam or while professors are giving out essential information during a lecture. Time is a significant factor in college, and having more gender-neutral bathrooms can make a world of difference.

Gender-inclusive restrooms are crucial because SU must meet students’ needs. Although these are not issues non-marginalized groups would face, solely using a bathroom without a second thought comes from a place of privilege.

“A lot of these restrooms are supposed to be for folks that have a disability. I feel like SU does not do a good enough job of emphasizing that these resources are available,” Flores said.

Where SU can start is by making a map of all the gender-neutral restrooms around campus more readily accessible. The university can spread awareness and inform individuals of where they are located.

Having more gender-inclusive restrooms breeds equality and acceptance and lets people of marginalized identities know that they are cared for. SU should support the diverse range of needs that comes with having such a diverse student population. Some of these needs can be met through a simple gender-inclusive restroom.

Sourov Rayhan is a sophomore English major. Their column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at srayhan@syr.edu.