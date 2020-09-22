Syracuse-Navy game canceled due to COVID-19 case aftermath

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s men’s soccer game against Navy on Friday has been canceled, a Navy athletic department official confirmed to The Daily Orange. SU is still dealing with the aftermath of a player testing positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 13, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Syracuse Athletics did not return multiple requests for comment related to cancellation or current quarantine arrangements.

The positive COVID-19 test within the SU program caused the cancellation of SU’s exhibition against Virginia last Saturday. All players, besides the positive case, have tested negative at least three times since then, the source said.

The Orange’s game against the Midshipmen was their first regular season game of a shortened 2020 schedule, which continues on Oct. 3 with SU’s home-opener against Pittsburgh.

SU-Navy is the fourth Syracuse sporting event to be postponed because of either a positive COVID-19 case or possible exposure. Field hockey’s two-game series last weekend against Duke was postponed after team members came in contact with an unaffiliated individual who tested positive for COVID-19.