SU detects ‘weak virus signal’ in Sadler Hall, doesn’t close dorm

Syracuse University’s wastewater surveillance program has detected “very weak” traces of coronavirus in Sadler Hall, the university announced Friday in a campus-wide email.

This announcement comes a day after the university’s wastewater testing program identified potential traces of COVID-19 in Ernie Davis Hall, beginning a quarantine for all residents there. The traces of coronavirus in Sadler Hall differ from the virus signal in Ernie Davis Hall, which was “consistently present and more pronounced,” Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie, who had led SU’s coronavirus response, said in the email.

The coronavirus’s presence in Sadler Hall’s wastewater could have resulted from students in the building who recently recovered from the coronavirus, Haynie said.

SU plans to test all Sadler Hall residents and employees today at testing stations on the Quad, but will not require them to self-quarantine. The university will also continue to monitor the wastewater from Sadler Hall, Haynie said.

“I recognize that any virus detection stemming from our wastewater surveillance program—weak or strong—will create some anxiety and may result in disruption to daily routines or schedules,” he said. “However, this program is a critical dimension of the system of protections in place to support quick action in response to any potential infection on our campus—and it is working exactly as intended.”

SU has also tested and found no traces of the coronavirus in wastewater at Lawrinson, Flint, Day, Shaw and Walnut Hall.

The university tested all residents and employees at Ernie Davis Hall yesterday, with results expected over the next two days. It is unclear how much longer residents there will be required to quarantine.