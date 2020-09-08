Students continue Syracuse Surge projects remotely

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The School of Information Studies has continued a partnership initiative with Microsoft despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Syracuse University announced a multi-year partnership with the city of Syracuse and Microsoft last year to explore technological and economic developments. The collaboration aimed to promote Mayor Ben Walsh’s Syracuse Surge initiative, an economic growth project with the goal of revitalizing the city through technology.

While several projects with the Syracuse Surge initiative have been put on hold due to COVID-19, SU students have continued to work remotely on projects related to the initiative, said Jen Tifft, deputy commissioner at the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development.

“The (iSchool-Microsoft) collaboration continues to provide a meaningful experience for students regardless of the strange circumstances,” said Professor Arthur Thomas, director of iConsult Collaborative program.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 125 SU students have continued working remotely on the iConsult Collaborative, a program where students help businesses and organizations implement digital technologies, Thomas said.

“It’s a very good initiative and a very good experience,” said Shradha Kulkarni, a program manager for iConsult. “You work on 8 to 10 projects at a time and you come up with a technical solution for each one of them.”

Baitian Lu, another program manager, said the program gives students professional experience by having them work with real-life clients and businesses.

Several other Syracuse Surge projects remain in the works despite the pandemic.

“While COVID-19 has impacted our ability to work in-person in meetings on campus, we have continued with our projects with no significant negative effects,” Thomas said.

One ongoing project involves OurAbility, a firm in Albany that allows individuals to use artificial intelligence tools from Microsoft.

Another continuing Syracuse Surge initiative focuses on funding a new science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics school in the Southside neighborhood. The school will open in the former Central Tech High School building and host a diverse population of students from Onondaga County and the surrounding area, Tifft said.

A project with JMA Wireless is also still in progress, she said. JMA Wireless, a mobile-wireless system company, announced last year that it would move its 5G manufacturing company from Texas to Cortland Avenue, bringing more accessible, entry-level jobs to Syracuse’s Southside.

“We’re still on target with our projects and finding a way to proceed even with COVID-19. People can still work remotely,” Tifft said.