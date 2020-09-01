‘In Solidarity’ exhibit documents protests against police brutality

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A photograph depicts a man lying flat on his back while people surrounding him take a knee and raise their fist in the air.

The image, which photographers Mylz Blake and Eric Derachio Jackson Jr. took, is one of many from the protests against police brutality that took place in Syracuse this summer.

Jackson was one of the local photographers who attended the protests, and his work is now featured in the Light Work exhibit, “In Solidarity: Syracuse Protests.” Capturing the protests and having his voice be heard is important not only for him but also for the Black community and its allies, Jackson said.

The exhibit opened Aug. 24 at Light Work and will be on view until Oct. 15. Syracuse University students, faculty and staff who are cleared to access campus can view the exhibit at the Hallway Gallery. The exhibit is also available to view virtually on Light Work’s website.

Experiencing and documenting the protests through photography was moving, Jackson said

“In that moment, not trying to be hurt was really powerful,” Jackson said. “Capturing it takes you into a whole different experience because not only was I there, I was looking and feeling and seeing the emotions on everyone’s face.”

Photographer Dennis Fernando, who also attended the protests, said it’s his “obligation to really show what’s going on.” As a member of the Asian community, Fernando said he experiences racism on a daily basis, but in different ways than Black people. Seeing community members rallying under one cause and standing in solidarity was emotional, he said.

The protesters were more than willing to have their pictures taken, Fernando said.

“Most of them wanted to be photographed,” Fernando said. “They wanted to be recognized and that they were out there standing up for what they believe in.”

Cjala Surratt, communications coordinator at Light Work, sees art as a means to start challenging conversations.

Surratt was inspired to organize the exhibit after talking to SU alumna Maranie Staab, another photographer who attended the protests. Surratt then connected with other photographers who also documented the protests.

All of the work featured in the exhibit is by local photographers and photojournalists of different racial backgrounds. Each individual’s artwork shows their unique perspective and embodies their lived experiences, Jackson said. Seeing multiple perspectives can allow for a deeper conversation, he said.

“I think that the opportunity for there to be a multitude of perspectives is important because just because I’m telling you something, your lived experience may not allow you to completely grasp and understand the concept that I’m that I’m bringing forth,” Jackson said.

Historically, Black voices and art in America have been muted, Fernando said, and the photographs from the Syracuse protests help amplify their voices. For Jackson, telling stories and sharing his perspectives is what he loves about his job.

“One of the reasons that I wanted to be a business owner and that I wanted to be in media is to be able to tell stories,” Jackson said. “And one of the biggest things is being able to tell stories that aren’t often told or tell stories that are diverse, or tell stories for people who often feel unheard.”