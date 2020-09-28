As universities transition to online classes and campus culture dramatically changes with canceled events, virtual club meetings and an absence of parties, college students have been forced to sacrifice social connections for life itself.

Social distancing, self-isolation and travel restrictions have become effective means of reducing the spread of COVID-19. Though necessary, these measures have had a profound impact on individual’s mental health and wellbeing. While social isolation and loneliness were prevalent in the United States prior to the pandemic, research shows that limiting close face-to-face contact with others has caused a whole new range of health concerns and problematic health behaviors among people.

A poll that the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted in mid-July found that 62% of participants aged 18 to 29 said that worry and stress related to the pandemic have had a negative impact on their mental health. Of the participants, 36% reported difficulty sleeping, 12% reported increased alcohol or drug use, 32% reported poor appetite or overeating and 12% reported worsening chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

A survey that the Healthy Minds Network conducted in the spring found the rate of depression among college students has also increased since the start of the pandemic.

Luckly, college students are generally adept at using technology to socialize, said Afton Kapuscinski, director of the Psychological Services Center at Syracuse University and an assistant teaching professor of psychology. Social contact does not have to be physically close or in-person, she said.

“Even in normal times, much of our social contact may consist of texting friends, speaking with family in another state, long-distance relationships, etc.,” Kapuscinski said. “While this may not be preferable to sitting in the same room, it still provides significant mental health benefits.”

But social constraints can still take an emotional toll on college students, especially those who already dealt with mental health issues before the pandemic, said Katie Kidwell, an assistant professor of psychology at SU.

“When we get in the habit of consistently staying home and staying inside, it can feel more and more difficult to engage with others,” she said. “Even people who didn’t previously have social anxiety can start to feel uncomfortable leaving the home after months of staying in.”

Social isolation can negatively affect students’ mental health, Kapuscinski said. Students who experience depression may have changes in eating or sleeping and may overeat, lose their appetite, experience insomnia or have trouble getting out of bed, she said.

“Social contact is one of the most rewarding experiences in life for most of us, and thus, limiting that contact can be a significant loss,” Kapuscinski said. “The sudden cutting off of social contact may cause something akin to a grieving process, and we have all experienced that in small doses when we move locations or say goodbye to friends.”

Students may also be having more problems falling and staying asleep because of the increasing amount of time they’re spending on screens to complete coursework and pass the time. Excessive screen time can interfere with people’s sleep. Screen time before bed can shift students’ circadian rhythms later, making it difficult to fall asleep at a reasonable time each night, Kidwell said.

Those who are struggling to safely maintain social connections can meet outside for a socially distanced hike, bike ride or walk in a park, and they can also have a remote game night on Zoom, Kidwell said. College students should reach out to a friend if they’re feeling lonely and disconnected.

“Chances are, they feel the same way,” she added.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught people anything, it’s how fundamental social contact is in people’s lives. As social creatures, sharing our lives with others is one of the most enjoyable parts of life. Connecting with others is necessary for one’s well being, Kapuscinski said.

Although the social isolation and loneliness that the pandemic has caused have had a devastating effect on people’s health, it doesn’t mean students should take health risks to socialize. The risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing the long-term health impacts of the virus can be much more detrimental to people’s mental and physical health. It’s more important than ever before for students to come up with creative ways of being together.



Jenna Wirth is a junior studying magazine journalism. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at jwirth@syr.edu. She can be followed on Twitter at @jenna__wirth.