Quarantined without a cause: What happened in Ernie Davis Hall

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews Asst. News Editor Maggie Hicks and Editorial Editor Nick Robertson to discuss how Syracuse University treated students in quarantine after detecting traces of coronavirus in wastewater at Ernie Davis Hall.

Humiston also brings Culture Editor Mandy Kraynak to speak about how New York State Fair organizers are planning for 2021 after this year’s cancellation. And Asst. News Editor Sarah Alessandrini talks about student employees who have lost working hours due to the pandemic.

