Protests over police killing, city schools unready for remote learning

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews News Editor Chris Hippensteel to discuss why Last Chance for Change is demanding information from the Syracuse Police Department about the killing of Steve Smith.

Humiston also brings Asst. News Editor Maggie Hicks to speak about how Syracuse city school students and parents feel lost without access and training for remote learning equipment. And Staff Writer Violet Lazarus talks about an SU student’s home-cooked dinner business and its significance for the campus culture.

