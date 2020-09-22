Project 444, SU alumni join Black Oranges in voter awareness webinar

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Black Oranges collective hosted a “4 Challenges 4 The Vote” webinar on Sept. 22, the night before National Voter Registration Day. Along with Project 444, Syracuse’s athlete-led initiative, and other guest presenters, Black Oranges is helping spread voting awareness ahead of the elections this November.

“We really wanted to create a space where student-athletes could feel like they could be engaged in the determination of our future,” Lila Nazarian, a senior women’s lacrosse player at SU, said.

Nazarian and Kayli Jones — a fellow Project 444 spokesperson and senior track and field member — discussed the voter registration process and why it matters, targeting mainly younger individuals to start taking action towards voting. Both Jones and Nazarian came from very politically influenced families, something that motivated them to get Project 444 up and running, they said.

As for the debut of the collaboration between the two collectives, Black Oranges co-founder, Brian Tarrant views the relationship as a mutual one. He believes that the two groups are “useful resources to have” for all Syracuse students.

By involving Project 444 in Monday’s webinar, Tarrant’s main goal was to appeal to the younger generation, not just to the useful resource that is Black Oranges.

“You’re never too young to have a voice and want to make a change in your community,” Jones added, citing 17 year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as an example of initiatives taken by the younger generation.

Dr. Arthur Vaughn graduated from Syracuse in 1992 and, in Black Oranges’ webinar, highlighted how political experience can benefit individuals. Screenshot

Among the other presenters were Syracuse alumni Dr. Arthur Vaughn (‘92) and Dr. Adolphus Belk Jr. (‘97), along with Hon. Shawn Tarrant, who was formerly a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for seven years. Each offered insight on how people can effectively use their voice through voting. Presenters emphasized why negative attitudes toward voting exist, and how being an active voting advocate in one’s community can generate a positive spike in voter turnout.

“The things that you care about don’t come and go as elections come in and come out,” Belk said. The other presenters echoed similar messages, each stressing the fact that voters must remain involved with voter awareness in their community.

Although Black Oranges and Project 444 are organizations that spread most of their awareness toward the current and former Syracuse network, Tarrant said he hopes to take a “Syracuse and out approach,” where Black Oranges’ message can spread beyond the Orange family.

“We want to create programs and tools in our own communities,” Tarrant said.

Monica Belk, another co-founder of Black Oranges stresses that the organization “want(s) to grow,” where current and former students should feel free to reach out. “I want to see where this goes. It’s going to give us a voice within the community and the University.”

The webinar’s moderator Dwayne Murray hinted that a town hall event in the near future might be Black Oranges’ next major event. With the collective’s popularity steadily growing, they hope to become a resource that appeals to students across the country.

“This is for them,” Tarrant said.