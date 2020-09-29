Polina Shemanova wins co-ACC Player of the Week following sweep of Pitt

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse junior Polina Shemanova has been named Atlantic Coast Conference co-Player of the Week after she helped lead the Orange to back-to-back wins against defending ACC champion Pittsburgh.

The St. Petersburg, Russia native recorded 28 kills, 28 digs, and 10 blocks over eight sets. Shemanova led the Orange in kills (20) in Friday’s five-set victory. The following day, she tied teammates Ella Saada and Marina Markova with eight kills in the Orange’s shutout win. Shemanova was crucial as the Orange handed the Panthers their first ACC loss since Oct. 28, 2018, where Pitt lost 3-1 to Duke.

This is Shemanova’s fourth time being named ACC Player of the Week; last season, she won the award three consecutive times between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. This week, Shemanova split the award with University of Miami’s Elizaveta Lukianova.

Shemanova is 40 kills away from the 1,000 mark in her career. She led the ACC in kills last season with 485, the fourth-most for a single season in Orange history. Shemanova is 738 kills short of Syracuse’s all-time kill leader Dana Fiume, who recorded 1,698 kills between 1997 and 2000.

Shemanova and the Orange look to remain undefeated when they take travel to Notre Dame for a two-game series this weekend.