Scientists estimated in May that daily global carbon emissions decreased by roughly 17% since the beginning of April and dropped to a level not seen since 2006. The coronavirus pandemic is responsible for this sharp decline, the scientists found.

One of the largest factors that contributed to this decrease is the lowered number of commercial vehicles on the road due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

This phenomenon is believed to be only temporary, but it’s proof that lowered levels of carbon dioxide emissions can become the norm with enough dedication. There are many reasons to strive to lower atmospheric CO2 levels further. Seeing the changes in emissions, even if temporary, should be enough to make people want to try and continue to lower them.

Several studies have found that higher concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere could possibly result in an increase in overall crop yield, as well as the ability for crops such as wheat to photosynthesize more efficiently. However, the consumption of these crops also holds potential health risks, as researchers have found that the plants could have less protein and fewer beneficial nutrients.

But while an increased concentration of CO2 is usually responsible for an increased crop yield, some scientists have recorded a decrease in crop yield under the same conditions, said Mark Braiman, a professor of biochemistry at Syracuse University.

“I doubt that this paper is the final word, because all of the predictions would depend on the sum of all the mitigation measures that humans might take,” he said. “The solutions require asking questions that are political as well as scientific.”

Legislation specifically tailored for sustainable energy consumption should be implemented to help continue the downward trend of CO2 emissions, said David Driesen, a professor in SU’s College of Law focused on environmental law.

The government must gradually phase out the use of fossil fuels, Driesen said.

“Fossil fuels have got to go,” he said. “We’d then have to fund the construction of more mass transit and development of sustainable energy sources.”

An investment in mass transit would lead to an incredibly beneficial consolidation of energy and would create job opportunities for those who lost their jobs following the phase out of fossil fuel power stations, Driesen said. Such investment would benefit both the environment and the economy.

The global lockdowns have revealed at least one positive: lowering atmospheric levels of CO2 is possible. With less commercial vehicles on the roads, the once-unthinkable task of lowering emissions has been achieved — an accomplishment that shows that reducing the amount of cars on the road and making the switch to more sustainable energy sources is worth the risks.

This year has shown what the world would look like if CO2 levels were allowed to decrease. Change is always scary, but living with lowered CO2 levels is proof enough that making changes to benefit the environment is worthwhile.

Samantha Kolb is an environmental studies major at SUNY-ESF. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at sakolb@syr.edu. She can be followed on Twitter at @SamiiKolby.