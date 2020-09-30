Experts provide tips on securing internships during pandemic

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The coronavirus pandemic caught many college students and employers off guard, leading to the widespread cancellation of internship programs across several industries this summer.

Although much of the workplace has changed due to public health guidance, there are still opportunities to secure an internship. As many students begin their search, here’s some advice for students pursuing work in any industry.

Keep an open mind

Patti Bevans, assistant director of career services in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, advised students to be flexible and broaden their search.

Students should focus on industries that are hiring and use them as an entry point, Bevans said. Although those industries may not be a student’s exact area of interest, they can still gain valuable experience and skills, she said.

“Internships in particular are the time to try something new and try something that maybe they hadn’t initially intended,” said Kristen DeWolf, director of career services at the School of Architecture.

Even when students have a plan for what sort of internship they may want, DeWolf said sometimes it’s not what they thought it was. It’s all about keeping an open mind, she said.

Students should also broaden their search geographically, Bevans said. While students in certain industries might have their sights set on Los Angeles or New York City, they should consider small towns and other cities, too, she said.

“If students would be a little bit more flexible about considering more areas, maybe for their first internship or their first job, they would be surprised at the vast opportunities that exist across the country,” Bevans said.

Use university resources

Career services advisers offer students across SU’s schools and colleges guidance for landing an internship during a global pandemic.

Students can request an appointment with an adviser for general guidance, help searching for internships or to develop a specific strategy to refine their search.

Students should also take advantage of Handshake, a career services platform all SU students can access using their Net ID login, Bevans said. Employers can review individuals through Handshake and students can research and apply for internships and jobs.

While taking online classes and being on a computer all day can make communication overwhelming, it’s also important to keep an eye out for emails from career services, Bevans said.

This week, career services held several virtual career week events, including a STEM career fair, a graduate and law school information fair and a business and communications career fair. The university also hosted a career and internship fair and student veteran internship fair. There will be similar events during a career week in February.

Networking

Networking is one of the most important tactics for securing an internship in any industry, especially during the pandemic, said David Sly, associate director of career services in Falk College.

SU alumni are always helpful and excited to connect with SU students, Bevans said.

She suggested reaching out and writing a thoughtful message to alumni asking for guidance but not specifically asking for an internship or a job. These interactions often lead to a conversation or a cup of coffee where the alumni may share career advice, she said.

Students should start networking with their current personal connections, such as family, friends, faculty and contacts from any previous internships or jobs, Sly said. Many potential opportunities won’t be posted formally on any site due to the uncertainty of the times, he said.

“If you have certain organizations that you hope to intern with, be sure to search their websites for internship information and check back frequently for updates over the winter and spring,” Sly said.

After the search and alternatives

A student’s resume is what gets their “foot in the door” and often the first step to being invited back for an interview, which is where they can really stand out, DeWolf said.

Once an individual is invited back for an interview, it’s important to strike a balance between familiarity and professionalism with the potential employer, she said.

While students can start the internship search process now, they should still keep in mind that there are going to be many uncertainties, Sly said.

“Students should consider making sure that if they have challenges securing positions that they’re still doing something related to their area of interest,” Bevans said.

She suggested students create their own internship or project, or work with someone in their personal network if they are unable to secure an internship. This ensures they are staying productive and is something they will talk about in a future interview.

“We don’t know what summer 2021 will bring, but we really want students to be thoughtful about how they spend their time so that they can convey to a future employer that they were doing something productive,” Bevans said.