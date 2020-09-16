City publishes inventory of SPD’s military surplus equipment

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Syracuse Police Department has acquired a variety of used equipment from the United States Military, including gloves, jackets, backpacks –– and a $658,000, multi-ton mine-resistant vehicle.

The vehicle and other equipment, which SPD has received through military surplus programs, is part of an inventory the city published Wednesday. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh mandated the inventory in a June executive order following a series of demonstrations in the city against racism and police brutality.

During the protests, 15 local activist groups released a series of demands that included demilitarizing SPD. Activists clarified that demand at a public forum in June, pushing for the city to publish its inventory of military surplus equipment and the cost of maintaining it, then return the equipment and commit to rejecting future donations.

The items SPD receives through military surplus programs largely include backpacks and cold weather clothing. The only maintenance SPD has paid for military surplus items is a $367.88 charge related to shipping a replacement tire for the mine-resistant vehicle, according to the city’s inventory.

SPD receives the military surplus goods through the Department of Defense’s 1033 program, which provides police departments with retired military goods the DOD would otherwise destroy. The city does not pay to procure any goods through the program.

The mine-resistant vehicle is by far the largest and most expensive piece of equipment SPD has procured through the program, according to the Defense Logistic Agency’s national list of military surplus equipment.

SPD hasn’t obtained firearms through the 1033 program since it first equipped its SWAT team with rifles 23 years ago, the inventory states. SPD no longer owns those rifles, which have since been destroyed.

Aside from the mine-resistant vehicle, SPD only owns one other “large, military-style” item: a “BearCat” armored personnel carrier used by the city’s SWAT team. The city uses the vehicle to carry out high-risk warrants and respond to active shooter scenario, according to the inventory.

In his June executive order, Walsh also committed to establishing policies and procedures regarding the use of military surplus equipment, as well as parameters for future procurement of such equipment. The mayor has not committed to returning any donated equipment or denying future donations.

