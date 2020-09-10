Chris Bleich ineligible for 2020 season after transfer waiver denied

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse offensive lineman Chris Bleich’s NCAA transfer waiver for eligibility has been denied, Bleich announced in a Sept. 10 tweet. The NCAA’s decision makes Bleich ineligible to play for the Orange in the 2020 season.

Bleich transferred to SU in January after starting eight games for the University of Florida in his redshirt freshman year last fall.

To all the fans that showed endless support of me since I got here I want to say thank you to each and everyone of you for all your words of encouragement to me in these tough times. But sadly, today I was informed my waiver was denied by the NCAA.. — Chris Bleich (@Bleich67) September 10, 2020

Under current NCAA rules, transfer players must sit out one academic year before being allowed to compete. The NCAA has a waiver that transfer athletes may request to be immediately eligible to play, bypassing the one academic year absence. But unless Bleich’s appeal is won, he will not appear for Syracuse this season.

The redshirt sophomore was expected to start on an Orange offensive line that struggled mightily last season.

Due to injuries and Bleich’s ineligibility, Syracuse listed Chris Elmore — previously a fullback, tight end, and defensive tackle — as the starting left-guard in the first depth chart of the season.