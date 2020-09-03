A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will headline virtual Juice Jam 2020

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie will be the headliner for virtual Juice Jam 2020 with the support of Ari Lennox and Beach Bunny on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., University Union said in a press release.

A trap-rap rapper from the Bronx, Boogie wit da Hoodie is best known for his two hit singles “Drowning” and “Look Back At It.” He first gained prominence in 2016 and has released four studio albums, including his certified platinum album “Hoodie SZN.” He recently released his latest album “Artist 2.0” in February and was also featured with Fetty Wap on rapper 6ix9ine’s song “Keke.”

Backing up Boogie is Dreamville singer-songwriter Ari Lennox. Lennox has worked directly with label head J.Cole for her single “Shea Butter Baby” and released her debut album of the same name in May 2019. Her music has been described as neo-soul and R&B, according to Visionary Artist Magazine. She was featured on her record label’s certified platinum album “Revenge of the Dreamers III” in 2019.

Beach Bunny is a band whose music is classified as alt-pop and “sad-girl” music, UU wrote in a press release. Beach Bunny’s lead singer Lili Trifilio broke out onto the scene in 2015 performing solo. Along the way she added Jon Alvarado, Anthony Vaccaro and Matt Henkels as the band’s drummer, bassist and guitarist, respectively. Their debut album “Honeymoon” was released February and peaked at 21 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums.

Juice Jam’s entire show will be pre recorded and appear on YouTube, UU said in the press release. The event is free and is open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students and faculty/staff only. Students and faculty/staff must RSVP at cuseactivities.syr.edu and will receive an email with the YouTube link before the show starts.