Abdul Adams, Jarveon Howard, Tyrell Richards reportedly opt out of season

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Linebacker Tyrell Richards and running backs Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard have opted out of the 2020 season, according to The Athletic. None were listed on Syracuse’s depth chart, released Monday.

Adams and Howard were listed as the top two running backs on March’s depth chart before the cancellation of spring practice. Richards was expected to start at linebacker.

“They all have the option to do that at any time during the season, and that is why it is their option and not ours,” head coach Dino Babers said Sept. 7 regarding opt-outs.

Adams, a transfer from Oklahoma, tallied 336 yards in his first year with SU. Howard notched one yard more and averaged 4.4 yards per carry to Adams’ 3.9.

Advertisement





The opt-outs will delegate carries to sophomore Jawhar Jordan. The redshirt freshman appeared in four games last year, totaling 105 yards on the ground. He was listed as the starter on Monday’s depth chart and is the No. 13 all-purpose back in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports.com.

Richards was expected to take on a larger role this season after Lakiem Williams and Andrew Armstrong graduated. The Ontario native tallied four sacks in the past two seasons, serving mainly as a pass-rush specialist.