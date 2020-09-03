3 former Syracuse players make NFL 53-man rosters as rookies

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Three former Syracuse players survived the annual training camp cutdown Saturday as NFL teams trimmed their 80-man rosters down to the 53-man limit.

Fifth round pick Alton Robinson, seventh rounder Sterling Hofrichter and undrafted Trishton Jackson all made their initial 53-man rosters. Of the trio, only Jackson was a surprise due to his undrafted status. He joined a crowded Los Angeles Rams receiver room, which includes Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds.

Hofrichter, the Orange’s all-time leader in punting yards, will likely be the only starter of the bunch. The four-time Ray Guy Award candidate secured his roster spot months ago after his selection by the Falcons — teams rarely cut drafted specialists and Atlanta did not bring in any other punters to compete with Hofrichter.

After the Seahawks selected Robinson in the fifth round, his inclusion on Seattle’s roster was also expected. Robinson, a three-year starter at SU and two-time All-ACC selection, will join a revamped Seahawks defensive end position group that didn’t re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, but brought back Bruce Irvin and added veterans Benson Mayowa and Damontre Moore. Though he’s likely the fourth defensive end on the depth chart, Robinson could play as a rotational player in obvious passing situations.

In The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue’s roster projection, the Rams kept only five receivers, with Jackson the odd man out. The Rams’ decision to keep the undrafted Jackson as its sixth receiver could also have to do with his return ability, Rodrigue said, as he will likely have to contribute on special teams to stay on the active roster. With expanded 16-man practice-squads this season, it’s also possible Jackson may bounce between the active roster and practice-squad.

Jackson was one of four Syracuse players to sign as an undrafted free agent, but the only one to make a 53-man roster. Receiver Sean Riley was cut when the Patriots trimmed its training camp roster from 90 to 80 as part of this year’s COVID-19 protocols. But as ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted, the Patriots had wanted to work with Riley and recently had him back in New England for a workout, which could lead to a spot on the practice-squad.



Former SU offensive lineman Evan Adams was cut by the Ravens, while defensive lineman Kendall Coleman was waived by the Colts on Aug. 16.