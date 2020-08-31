Video: SU professor details measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Syracuse University professors are taking precautions in their classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among students. These measures include social distancing seats, sanitizing equipment and modifying in-person classroom features.

Shelvia Dancy, a professor of practice at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, said SU has provided professors adequate resources and guidelines to be able to teach courses while remaining safe. Behavior that puts students, faculty and staff at risk of contracting the virus is not worth losing the semester on campus, she added.