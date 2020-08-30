Video: 100+ students march against police brutality

Over one hundred students marched across Syracuse University Friday in a demonstration against police brutality.

SU’s Student Association President Justine Hastings led the march in solidarity with the March on Washington, where thousands of people protested racial injustice at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Students in the march on campus chanted the names of Black people killed by police, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as “hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Before the march, demonstrators joined a live viewing on the Quad of the March on Washington and a virtual speaker event with film director Spike Lee.