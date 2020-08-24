As more students get settled on campus, doing our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus becomes increasingly important. Regardless of our political beliefs, the states we come from or our personal views on the virus, we need to wear masks and maintain social distancing to have a normal college experience and stay on campus. That’s why students should study outside as much as possible and find creative ways to make hybrid learning easier.

Syracuse University has made studying easy in past years, with hundreds of spaces all over campus to use alone or with friends. This year, students should make use of as many outdoor areas as possible to both take advantage of the weather while it’s here, and, more importantly, to stay safe.

Contracting COVID-19 is harder when you are outside rather than inside, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets in the air, and when you are inside, you are in a smaller environment and are sharing more air with people around you. Staying outside dramatically reduces your chances of exchanging these droplets when talking, coughing or sneezing, especially when wearing a mask. If we want the best chance at having our entire fall semester held on campus, then we should do whatever we can to stay safe, including being outside with our socially distanced friends as much as possible.

For incoming freshmen who may not know good places to spend time outside, the Quad is a great place to sit outside on a sunny day and do your homework. You could also try sitting on a bench outside the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications or on the grass outside the Life Sciences Complex. There are tons of places to sit, and you can be creative if you grab a blanket! Regardless of the spot you find, actively doing what we can to slow down the spread of COVID-19 is important.

Beyond just protecting yourself from COVID-19, there are also many more reasons to study outside. Studies have shown that studying, attending class and working outdoors can increase your oxygen and vitamin D intakes, leading to more energy, reduced stress and an improved mood.

If you have to be inside, make sure to follow social distancing guidelines by staying six feet apart and wearing a mask. Continue to follow these rules even when you’re around your friends and people who you’re close to. Remember that you are not just following these guidelines for your safety and your friend’s safety, but for the safety of everyone on campus and everyone who will interact with them.

The dangers of the pandemic can be easy to forget when we are returning to campus, but we need to remember that, if we want to remain on campus, we have to do our part to make SU as safe as possible. Masks and social distancing are small sacrifices to keep everyone safe and on campus, and they give us another excuse to embrace the outdoors.