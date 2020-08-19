Students living off campus must participate in COVID-19 screening this week

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University students living off campus this fall will need to participate in a COVID-19 screening prior to accessing campus, SU officials said Wednesday.

The university-mandated screenings will begin Wednesday and continue until Sunday, the officials said in an SU News release. Screenings will be offered between noon and 6 p.m. at the corner of Ostrom Ave. and Euclid Ave., the former Health Services center and Falk College Plaza.

SU will also offer screenings at the Skytop Parking Lot from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., the officials said.

Students should arrive at the screening centers wearing a mask and should avoid eating or drinking for three hours prior to arriving, the officials said. SU will give students a wellness kit with masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies once the screening is complete.

All students, including those living off campus, will also have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed access to any campus facilities, the officials said. SU will automatically receive test results from students who used the university’s at-home testing kits, while students who received testing through other means will have to upload their results to an online portal.

Off-campus students will also have to complete the student affirmation of self-quarantine form, confirming that they completed a 14-day quarantine if they arrived in Syracuse from a state listed in New York’s travel advisory. Students coming from states not impacted by the advisory should still fill out the form, university officials said.

Students won’t be able to begin in-person classes until they complete the screening and submit their negative test results and self-quarantine form to the university.